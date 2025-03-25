Shubha George bids farewell to WPP after 35 years

Shubha George, Chief Client Officer for WPP India, is set to leave the advertising giant at the end of March, marking the conclusion of a distinguished 35-year career within the network.
George announced her departure in a LinkedIn post, reflecting on her decades-long journey across seven agencies under WPP. She expressed gratitude for the diverse roles and responsibilities she had undertaken, stating that she was stepping away from full-time work with a sense of fulfilment and appreciation.
George took on the role of Chief Client Officer at WPP India in 2019. Prior to this, she served as Managing Director for Asia and CEO of India at Red Fuse Communications, a WPP agency dedicated to Colgate-Palmolive’s global brand portfolio.
Her tenure at WPP also included a stint as CEO of MEC India, where she played a pivotal role in developing the agency’s digital, sports marketing, and content partnerships, particularly for Colgate-Palmolive. Before MEC, she worked with leading WPP agencies such as Ogilvy, JWT, Mindshare, and MEC, contributing to key accounts and strategic initiatives.