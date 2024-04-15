Shweta Jain to move on from Diageo India

Shweta Jain recently concluded her role as the Chief Business Development Officer, Luxury, Reserve and Craft for India and South Asia at Diageo India. Jain joined the company as Vice President in 2018 and was promoted to CBO in September 2021.
Reflecting on her time at Diageo India, Jain shared her thoughts in a LinkedIn post and said, "DIAGEO India gave a broad canvas and I had the privilege of setting an audacious vision of shaping the culture of socialisation while breaking new grounds of growth by premiumisation. Marked my last days this week and spent them well with people who fuel it all. You have all left me with huge gratitude for your partnership in every dimension possible."
Talking about the next phase in her career, she added, "What is next? A new chapter you say… I say its time for a new book! Very excited for the leap on the horizon... but for now, its all about a wee savour the pause!"
Before this, Jain held various roles at Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, Gillette India, and William Grant & Sons, showcasing her expertise in marketing and brand strategy development. She currently serves as a member of the Nao Spirits & Beverages, Board of Directors.