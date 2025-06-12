Shweta Jain steps down as CMO & Sales Officer at The Leela Palaces

Shweta Jain steps down as Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts
Jain has stepped down from her role as Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, bringing to a close her tenure from April 2024 to May 2025.
Jain joined The Leela at the start of calendar year 2024, moving into a new sector and city with a mandate to drive momentum, build team strength, and contribute to the brand’s evolution as a business. Over the past year, she oversaw initiatives in luxury selling capability, performance marketing tied to consumer insights, and brand architecture strategy. Her remit also included aligning marketing execution with revenue management and supporting the company’s pre-IPO communication strategy.
In a personal note reflecting on her time at The Leela, Jain described the year as “an enriching, invigorating learning curve of fast-track growth,” adding that it was an opportunity to “connect the virtuous trio of people, purpose and performance to brand storytelling, sales execution, and operations.”
Prior to joining The Leela, Jain held senior roles across the alco-bev and luxury consumer sectors, including Chief Business Development Officer – Premium, Luxury & Craft at Diageo, Head of Marketing at William Grant & Sons, and Category Marketing Head – Luxury at Pernod Ricard India. She also served on the Board of Directors at Nao Spirits and Beverages, and began her career in account and brand leadership roles at Ogilvy, McCann, and Gillette India.
Her next professional move has not yet been disclosed.