Shyam Steel ropes in Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

Shyam Steel has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, as its brand ambassador.
The partnership comes as women increasingly play a larger role in household and construction-related decisions, including home building, safety and long-term investments.
Kaur will also be associated with the brand’s Apna Ghar App, a digital platform aimed at supporting homeowners through different stages of the home-building process, from planning to completion.
Commenting on the partnership, Lalit Beriwala, director at Shyam Steel, “This partnership represents a shared belief in discipline, determination, and reliability - values that define both Shyam Steel and Harmanpreet Kaur. As a brand, we have always stood for strength with purpose, and Harmanpreet’s leadership on and off the field reflects this philosophy in its truest sense.”
Megha Beriwala Gupta, Director, Shyam Steel, said, “Today, women are no longer just participants but key decision-makers when it comes to building homes and securing the future of their families. Our association with Harmanpreet Kaur, including her involvement with the Apna Ghar platform, celebrates this change. She represents confidence, leadership, and trust qualities that resonate strongly with modern Indian women and align perfectly with Shyam Steel’s vision of building a stronger, more inclusive India.”
Harmanpreet Kaur said the association aligns with her own values as a sportsperson and leader.
Speaking on the collaboration, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “I am proud to associate with Shyam Steel and its Apna Ghar initiative - ‘Neev Se Pravesh Tak’, a one-stop solution for all home-building needs, which supports families in making informed and responsible decisions while building their homes. The brand’s vision of building a stronger India, backed by purpose and responsibility, resonates deeply with my own journey as a sportsperson and leader.”