Shyam Steel names Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador for its paints brand

Shyam Steel has announced Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador for its new decorative paints brand, Macaw Paints. The move marks the steel company’s entry into the paints industry after nearly eight decades in the construction sector.
The new paint brand was launched in West Bengal on the first day of Navratri, coinciding with the start of Durga Puja festivities. The launch included branding at Durga Puja pandals across the state.
Commenting on his association, the actor said, “I am delighted to be associated with Macaw Paints from the house of Shyam Steel as a brand ambassador. Just as paints bring joy and vibrancy to our lives, Macaw Paints brings freshness and magic to every home. Being part of a brand that families trust for decades makes this association feel truly special, as I hope to inspire homes with color, happiness, and togetherness”.
A brand spokesperson commented, “For us, Bengal is not just a market but an emotion. Launching Macaw Paints during Durga Puja reflects the spirit, energy, and cultural pride of the region. With Maa Durga’s blessings, we believe Macaw will soar high. With youth icon Kartik Aaryan, who is loved across generations and cherished in family homes, as our brand ambassador, Bengal witnesses a new Udaan - Macaw Paints.”