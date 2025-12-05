Signature Global appoints Imran Shaikh as GM - Marketing & Communication

Signature Global has appointed Imran Shaikh as its new General Manager for Marketing and Communication. He is expected to report to Jayanta Barua, the company’s Head of Marketing Communications.
Shaikh has more than two decades of experience in real estate marketing and has worked in Gurugram, Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. He has previously held roles at M3M India, Mantra Properties, Solitaire Group and Kolte-Patil Developers, where he led project launches, worked on brand positioning and managed integrated marketing campaigns.
He holds an MBA in marketing from the University of Wales in the UK and a postgraduate certificate in marketing analytics from SP Jain IMR in Mumbai.
In his new role, Shaikh is expected to be responsible for strengthening the company’s marketing and communication strategy as it expands its presence in the market.