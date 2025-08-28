Signpost India secures 9-year contract for Bengaluru Metro advertising

Signpost India Limited has secured a 9-year contract with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for advertising rights across 67 Namma Metro stations. The agency noted that this long-term partnership covers over 100000+ sq. ft. of media space and holds a revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore.
Signpost India has entered the Bengaluru Metro network, expanding its transit advertising portfolio beyond buses and Bus Queue Shelters (BQS).
According to a recent report quoted by the agency, metro advertising provides a high-recall and impactful medium, as commuters are in a captive environment with a clear mindset for information consumption. The metro’s monthly ridership in Bengaluru reached a record of 3.0 crore. The report noted that this network offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with a diverse and engaged audience of shoppers in India’s metropolitan market.
Shripad Ashtekar, Managing Director, Signpost India, while speaking on securing the mandate, said, “This is more than a media win, it’s a canvas for city storytelling and a step forward in India’s digital evolution. Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, deserves innovation at every touchpoint. Partnering with BMRCL marks a strategic leap in creating immersive, data-driven experiences for millions of daily commuters. Our vision is to use this platform not just for advertising, but to celebrate Bengaluru’s culture and visual identity through meaningful beautification.”