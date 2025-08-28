Industry Updates

Signpost India secures 9-year contract for Bengaluru Metro advertising

The agency noted that this long-term partnership covers over 100000+ sq. ft. of media space and holds a revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
3 (1)

Signpost India Limited has secured a 9-year contract with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for advertising rights across 67 Namma Metro stations. The agency noted that this long-term partnership covers over 100000+ sq. ft. of media space and holds a revenue potential of up to Rs 700 crore.

Signpost India has entered the Bengaluru Metro network, expanding its transit advertising portfolio beyond buses and Bus Queue Shelters (BQS).

According to a recent report quoted by the agency, metro advertising provides a high-recall and impactful medium, as commuters are in a captive environment with a clear mindset for information consumption. The metro’s monthly ridership in Bengaluru reached a record of 3.0 crore. The report noted that this network offers a unique opportunity for brands to connect with a diverse and engaged audience of shoppers in India’s metropolitan market.

Shripad Ashtekar, Managing Director, Signpost India, while speaking on securing the mandate, said, “This is more than a media win, it’s a canvas for city storytelling and a step forward in India’s digital evolution. Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, deserves innovation at every touchpoint. Partnering with BMRCL marks a strategic leap in creating immersive, data-driven experiences for millions of daily commuters. Our vision is to use this platform not just for advertising, but to celebrate Bengaluru’s culture and visual identity through meaningful beautification.”

Advertising contracts metro Advertising