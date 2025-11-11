Simple Energy appoints Jitin Johnson as Head of Marketing, Kevin Thomas as Head of Brand

Simple Energy, a Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer, has appointed Jitin Johnson as Head of Marketing and Kevin Thomas as Head of Brand as part of its efforts to strengthen its national growth strategy.
With more than a decade of marketing experience, Johnson joins the company from River, where he served as Assistant General Manager, Digital Marketing. In his new role, he is expected to oversee the company’s omnichannel marketing strategy, including brand development, go-to-market initiatives, digital transformation, and customer engagement.
Speaking about his new role, Jitin Johnson said, "Simple Energy is redefining how India moves - blending performance, design, and purpose in a way that truly resonates with the next generation of riders. I’m excited to build on this momentum, shaping a brand that’s as emotionally charged as it is.”
Kevin Thomas, who takes on the role of Head of Brand, also brings more than a decade of experience in creative direction and visual design. Before joining his new role, he served as Principal Visual Designer at Ultraviolette Automotive and has also held design leadership roles at Amazon, Motorola, and OnePlus.
Speaking on his appointment, Kevin Thomas said, “My creative philosophy is shaped by years spent at the intersection of design, machines, and art. I’ve always believed that great automotive brands are built not just through engineering, but through emotion and visual storytelling. At Simple Energy, I’m excited to craft a brand that’s artistically expressive, deeply rider-centric, and unmistakably rooted in the culture of movement.”
Commenting on the appointments, Smitha Rao, General Manager - Brand & Marketing at Simple Energy, said, “These appointments and the expansion of our marketing team mark an important step in strengthening Simple Energy’s brand and business ambitions. With Jitin and Kevin leading key functions, we’re better positioned to build meaningful connections with our customers, enhance brand consistency, and accelerate our mission to make electric mobility aspirational yet accessible.”