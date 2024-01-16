Singer India appoints Shalini Gupta Vachher as Head of Marketing & Comms

Singer India Limited has announced the appointment of two senior leaders. Shalini Gupta Vachher joins as Head of Marketing and Communications while Suresh Jangra joins as Vice President of Engineering Excellence.
In her new role, Gupta Vachher will work closely with all stakeholders to redesign Singer India’s marketing and communication efforts by focusing on digital marketing and strengthening the company’s communication across all platforms. She will be responsible for developing and executing marketing campaigns and driving business growth.
Rakesh Khanna, Vice Chairman and MD of Singer India said, “We welcome the new and experienced talent, who have joined the company at a time when we are shifting gears and working to create a new chapter in our journey, which is marked with growth, innovation and launching an exciting lineup of new products. Shalini’s and Suresh’s onboarding is a step in partnering with talent which believes in our values, growth and lineage and is confident of creating a stronger and a better tomorrow with their vast experience in their respective domains.”
Shalini Gupta Vachher, Head of Marketing and Communication said, " I am excited to be part of a brand which exists in most of the Indian households and one which evokes strong memories. I am looking forward to playing my part in Singer India’s journey of growth and success and I am confident that with a two-decade experience in building strong corporate reputation programs for clients, I will be able to add value to the new chapter that is being written.”
Suresh Jangra, Vice President of Engineering Excellence, commented "I am pleased to join Singer India and together with its talented team of engineers, we will aspire to offer customer-centric innovation to help Singer India achieve new heights of efficiency and excellence."