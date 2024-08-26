Siyaram's ropes in Ranbir Kapoor as brand ambassador

Siyaram's, an Indian manufacturer of premium suiting and shirting fabrics, has announced Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration aims to enhance the brand's appeal to younger consumers by aligning with their tastes in style and sophistication.
"Excited to welcome Ranbir Kapoor to Siyaram's family," says Ramesh Poddar, Siyaram's Chairman and Managing Director. "Signing Ranbir goes beyond a mere celebrity endorsement. While his star power is undeniable, what truly drew us to Ranbir was his genuine persona and the effortless style he embodies. Ranbir's personality impressively reflects the values of timeless elegance, unwavering confidence, and a commitment to staying ahead of the times. This collaboration will create a powerful connection with our target audience and propel the brand towards new horizons. Together, we look forward to crafting a powerful narrative that will inspire today’s youth and propel Siyaram's to even greater heights."
Expressing his delight, Ranbir Kapoor shared, "I am extremely happy to be a part of the Siyaram’s family, and in a way, it feels like coming home. Siyaram's commitment to innovation, reliability, and superior quality are values I truly admire as well, and it is an iconic brand and a family favourite, like most Indian households. Their collection resonates with my style, offering designs that exude sophistication. Growing up, I vividly remember watching their larger-than-life advertisements on TV, which left a lasting impression. To be a part of this legendary legacy feels like a childhood dream coming true. It's truly a nostalgic homecoming and an honour for me to be the new face of Siyaram’s, a brand renowned over decades for its unwavering dedication to values of excellence, trust, and Indianness, and that has earned the respect and admiration across generations."
The brand plans to blend its storied heritage with Kapoor on board, whose contemporary appeal is setting new benchmarks in men's fashion and aims to further build the brand's position in Indian fashion.