Skechers becomes official kit partner for Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Skechers has announced its official kit partnership with Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG). Players on the team will be outfitted in Skechers-branded match kits, training attire and lifestyle wear.
Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, “We are incredibly proud to partner with a club as iconic as Mohun Bagan Super Giant. With more and more players globally experiencing our signature Comfort That Performs on the pitch, this association is an extension of our commitment to develop a strong sports culture in India while reinforcing Skechers as a leading performance brand to consumers everywhere. Mohun Bagan's legacy and its passionate fan base align perfectly with our brand values, and we are excited to be part of their journey as they continue to inspire and achieve further milestones on the field.”
Vinay Chopra, Director of Mohun Bagan Super Giant, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Skechers, a global leader in performance and lifestyle apparel, to fuel our pursuit of excellence on and off the pitch. This association is a testament to our shared values of innovation, quality, and a passion for performance. With Skechers by our side, we're confident that our team will be equipped with the best apparel to take on the toughest challenges in the Indian Super League and beyond. We look forward to a winning partnership that will inspire our fans and take Indian football to new heights."