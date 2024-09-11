Skechers signs Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia as brand ambassador

Skechers, announced the signing of Indian cricketer Yastika Bhatia as its newest brand ambassador for the Performance category in India. Bhatia will also appear in marketing campaigns supporting Skechers Performance and Lifestyle collections, as she helps expand the brand’s reach in India’s sportswear market.
Bhatia, a member of the Indian national cricket team and a member of the Mumbai Indians team, is known for her aggressive batting style and fielding skills. Bhatia made her debut for the Indian cricket team in September 2021 during a series against Australia. Known for her left-handed batting and effective wicket keeping skills, she has been part of India's squad in various formats, including One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals.
Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, "We believe supporting women’s cricket is both important and essential – both as a company that cares about the sport and one that wants to build its presence in India. Yastika Bhatia is the perfect talent to add to the Skechers roster. Yastika's partnership with Skechers is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to being a leading sportswear brand in India. As we continue to invest in and support the development of sports in the country, Yastika’s talent, dedication, and positive attitude aligns perfectly with Skechers and our ongoing mission to partner with dynamic and inspiring athletes who embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence. We believe her energy and dedication to the sport mirror our brand's values, and together, we aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in sportswear."
Yastika Bhatia, Indian cricketer, added, "I'm thrilled to be on board with Skechers! For the past six months, I've been training and playing in Skechers Cricket shoes, and the performance and comfort that the shoes provide has been incredible. They're truly a game-changer when it comes to footwear. Skechers' dedication to athletes is something I deeply admire, and I’m looking forward to representing a brand that’s committed to innovation in sportswear. This collaboration feels like a natural fit, and I’m eager to see where this journey takes us.”