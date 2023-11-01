SKI Capital and PROSE Integrated partner to tap the Indian SME IPO market

SKI Capital, a SEBI registered - Category 1 Merchant Banker has joined hands with PROSE Integrated, to promote its Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and tap the emerging Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) IPO sector. The Primary aim of this partnership is to make entrepreneurs and promoters of SMEs as well as potential investors aware of this opportunity.
Commenting on the development, Manick Wadhwa, Managing Partner, SKI Capital said, "This strategic partnership will greatly enhance the capability of our AIF to connect with stakeholders across the SME IPO value chain. We can now effectively reach out to potential SMEs for their IPO and make retail & institutional investors aware about the opportunity. We are confident that PROSE Integrated will complement our vision to emerge as a dominant player in the IPO industry in times to come.”
Setu Shah, CEO of PROSE Integrated added, "We are delighted to partner with SKI Capital in their journey to become a leading player in the SME IPO segment. Our expertise and experience of working in the Indian Capital markets and network with potential investors across India, Singapore & Dubai will help us in fast tracking SKI Capital’s journey in the SME IPO landscape. Our understanding of traditional and new age media touch points backed by AI driven proprietary tools by our digital team at DigitalTribe.Ai will be instrumental in the success of this partnership.”