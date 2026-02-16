Slay Media wins PoppiGo's digital mandate

PoppiGo has announced a strategic partnership with Slay Media, the independent creative agency founded by Khushboo Mulani. The collaboration will focus on building a bold, performance-led digital identity that reflects PoppiGo’s fast-growing presence in the fitness and Gen Z space.
Together, the partnership will strengthen PoppiGo’s digital voice across platforms — blending cultural relevance, movement-driven storytelling, and strategic performance marketing to connect deeply with Gen Z and Millennial audiences.
“At PoppiGo, we are building a performance-first hygiene brand for a generation that doesn’t believe in slowing down,” said Nilima Jhunjhunwala, Founder, PoppiGo. “NoPause defines our mindset. With Slay Media, we’re scaling that voice with precision and impact.”
Khushboo Mulani, Founder & CEO of Slay Media, added, “PoppiGo is a brand built with clarity and conviction. Our focus will be on amplifying its NoPause philosophy through bold, culturally sharp storytelling that drives both engagement and growth.”