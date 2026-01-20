Slay Media announces team expansion in Bengaluru

Slay Media, a creative marketing agency, has expanded its team in Bengaluru as part of its growth plans, aiming to strengthen its operations in India, the company said.
The agency said the move is intended to increase its presence near India’s startup and technology ecosystem and support work with brands across sectors such as technology, financial services and consumer products.
The Bengaluru team, according to the agency, will focus on brand strategy, content systems, performance marketing and AI-based creative work.
Speaking about the team expansion, Khushboo Mulani, founder of Slay Media, said, “Today, brands need clarity, speed, and measurable results. This expansion gives us the chance to partner more closely with forward-thinking brands, building teams that combine strategic insight with AI-driven creativity.”
The agency said the new team will also work toward developing a talent and innovation hub, as brands increasingly seek scalable creative solutions in a fast-changing digital environment.