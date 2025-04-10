SmartWinnr appoints Jyothish Jayan as Global Marketing Director

SmartWinnr, a provider of AI-powered sales enablement solutions, has appointed Jyothish Jayan as Global Marketing Director. He brings over 14 years of experience in B2B SaaS and enterprise marketing, with a proven track record of scaling marketing engines for growth-stage companies and building global brands.
In his new role, Jayan will lead the platform’s global marketing function, driving integrated campaigns across demand generation, product marketing, brand positioning, and customer advocacy. A key focus will be on expanding the brand’s thought leadership in AI-driven sales enablement, particularly in regulated industries such as pharma, BFSI, and medical devices.
Jayan has led marketing initiatives for global enterprise SaaS, AI-tech, and cloud-tech companies. His roles include Head of Marketing at Orbit, Director of Product Marketing at Leena AI, and Marketing Lead at Icertis. He has built global brands, executed impactful Account-Based Marketing campaigns, and generated substantial lead pipelines. His expertise aligns with innovative growth strategies.
"We’re thrilled to welcome Jyothish Jayan to SmartWinnr leadership team. His expertise in scaling enterprise SaaS brands and combined with a forward-thinking strategic vision around AI-led enablement will play a pivotal role as we expand across global markets and industries like life sciences and BFSI," said Annie Banik, Co-founder & CEO of SmartWinnr.
"I’m excited to join SmartWinnr at a time when AI is redefining the future of sales enablement. SmartWinnr is building something truly unique by blending real-time roleplays, gamification, and coaching into one intelligent sales excellence platform. I look forward to helping tell this story to the world and drive a meaningful impact for customers," said Jyothish Jayan.
He will work closely with sales, customer success, and product teams to sharpen positioning and accelerate global growth. He is also a frequent speaker at B2B marketing forums and mentors early-stage SaaS startups. His appointment comes as the company continues its rapid expansion across global markets while enhancing its AI-powered sales enablement platform to meet the evolving needs of enterprises in regulated industries.