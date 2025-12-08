Snabbit names Aayush Vyas as Head of Brand Marketing

Snabbit has appointed Aayush Vyas as its new Head of Brand Marketing.
Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Vyas described the role as the start of “a new chapter,” emphasising the brand’s unique position at the intersection of convenience, dignity, speed, and modern Indian living.
Elaborating on his decision, Vyas said, 'A new chapter begins as Head of Brand Marketing atSnabbit!
Every once in a while, you come across a problem that feels too obvious, too universal, and too close to everyday life to ignore.Snabbitsits right there, at the intersection of convenience, dignity, speed, and the way modern India actually lives.
This move is not just about a role. It’s about energy. About momentum. About building & shaping a category that’s only now finding its language.'
Before joining Snabbit, Vyas served as Senior EVP, Brand Solutions at Schbang, where he spent nearly four years. With over 12 years of experience in advertising and marketing, he has previously worked across creative and strategy roles at White Owl, DViO Digital, and other agencies.