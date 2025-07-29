Snap Inc. names Meta's Alexandria S. as Senior Marketing Director for Americas

Meta's Alexandria S. has been appointed as Senior Director of Marketing for Americas at Snap Inc.. She is expected to oversee marketing for the Americas region at the company.
Sharing it in a post on her LinkedIn, Alexandria said, "After 11 incredible years at Meta, I'm thrilled to announce I've joined Snap Inc. as the new Senior Director of Marketing for the Americas! I'm so honored to be part of this amazing team and to support Snap's momentum and investment in propelling happiness, creativity, and connection. Here's to an exciting new chapter and sparking new little joys!"
Alexandria has held senior marketing leadership roles across technology and consumer brands, with a focus on audience strategy, brand building, and digital marketing. Before this, she led Meta’s Global Audience Strategy function, supporting multi-billion-dollar business outcomes through data-driven audience insights and strategic planning. She has also directed integrated marketing programs for the company's North American operations, managing platform and growth initiatives across Facebook, Instagram, and emerging technologies.
Her earlier roles at Meta included shaping global marketing for core advertising solutions and launching Facebook's first ad network.
Alexandria's experience also spans the beauty and healthcare industries, with marketing positions at Benefit Cosmetics, VG Life Sciences, and MedBridge Development, where she managed digital campaigns, brand strategy and corporate communications.