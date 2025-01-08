Snap Inc. appoints Ankit Goyle as Head of Marketing for India

Ankit Goyle, previously the Head of Category Marketing and Demand Generation for iPhone and AirPods at Apple, has joined Snap Inc. as the Head of Marketing for India.
Reflecting on his career move, Goyle shared on LinkedIn, "After over nine incredible years at Apple India, where I launched 11 iPhone models and worked with amazing colleagues, I’m embarking on a new journey. I’m excited to join Snap Inc. as the Head of India Marketing, where I’ll establish the marketing function and support Snapchat’s mission to empower self-expression and connection."
Goyle began his career at Google as an account manager before moving to Reid & Taylor as an assistant brand manager. He then joined Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, rising from retail marketing manager to brand marketing manager for Van Heusen. Later, Myntra appointed him head of marketing, after which he transitioned to Apple, overseeing marketing and demand generation for MacBook and iPad.
During his tenure at Apple, Goyle spearheaded national ATL and BTL campaigns across digital, print, television, radio, OOH, and activations. He also conceptualised and launched INDIAiSTORE.com, a channel product and store discovery platform that became a cornerstone for affordability offers in India. Additionally, he led digital transformation initiatives for Apple’s partners and distributors, fostering data-driven strategies and enhancing consumer experiences.