Snehita Chakravorty joins KFC India as Marketing Manager of Dine-in Business

KFC India, part of Yum! Brands has appointed marketing professional Snehita Chakravorty as Marketing Manager - Dine-in Business. In her new role, she is expected to oversee initiatives to enhance the brand’s in-restaurant experience and strengthen consumer engagement across key markets.
Announcing the appointment on LinkedIn, Chakravorty wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Marketing Manager at Yum! Brands! KFC India is taking care of the Dine-in business! QSR has been my favourite subject for many years, looking forward to exploring many new opportunities to give the best Dine-in experience to our guests!”
Chakravorty joins KFC India from Jubilant FoodWorks, where she served as Deputy Manager - Marketing for Domino’s. She led region-specific marketing strategies, brand activations, and supported new store launches, working closely with operations and digital teams to improve customer experience.
With experience in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, Chakravorty has built a reputation for developing consumer-focused strategies and driving brand visibility in competitive markets. Her appointment aligns with the brand’s focus on reimagining dine-in experiences to meet evolving consumer expectations.