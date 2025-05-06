SoCheers elevates Rajni Daswani to Chief Growth Officer - People & Business

SoCheers has appointed Rajni Daswani as its Chief Growth Officer - People & Business. The move marks a structural leadership shift at the independent digital-first creative agency, aimed at aligning business and talent growth.
Daswani has been with SoCheers since 2014, starting in the Brand Experience team. Over the years, she has held multiple roles, most recently serving as Director - Digital Marketing. In that position, she worked across brand strategy, new business, planning, and internal HR functions related to employee engagement and wellness.
In her new role, Daswani will work with co-founders Mehul Gupta and Siddharth Devnani on strategic initiatives targeting sustainable growth in both revenue and talent development. The agency stated that this dual focus reflects the growing interdependence of operational performance and internal culture in the digital services sector.
“Rajni’s proven track record of driving operational excellence, her strategic vision and her empathetic leadership skills make her the ideal leader to guide our growth trajectory,” said Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SoCheers. “This appointment is a testament to her remarkable contributions and our confidence in her ability to shape SoCheers’ future, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the industry.”
Daswani shared, “I am honored to take on this expanded role as Chief Growth Officer - People & Business. My focus will be on building a robust framework that fosters both talent development and business expansion. I am excited to drive this next wave of sustainable growth for SoCheers, ensuring that we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders, and remain a leader in the dynamic digital-first creative space.”