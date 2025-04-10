Siddharth Devnani to take on the role of Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer at SoCheers

SoCheers is stepping into a transformative new phase. In line with this vision, Co-Founder & Director Siddharth Devnani will now take on the role of Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer (COO), focusing on driving innovation, operational strategy, and value measurement frameworks to help brands scale beyond short-term wins.
Devnani will lead the implementation of a new framework that quantifies the real value created through every campaign, collaboration, and creative effort.
This model is said to be designed to go beyond conventional performance metrics, offering a structured way to measure success not just in terms of engagement numbers, but in brand growth, market influence, and long-term business outcomes.
"Siddharth has always played a key role in shaping SoCheers’ growth, driving both business and strategic advancements for the agency and clients," said Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, SoCheers. "This transition is not just about leadership—it’s about taking SoCheers to the next level. We are entering a phase where brands are looking beyond momentary success, and we want to be the partner that helps them achieve sustainable growth. Siddharth’s ability to blend technology with creativity will be pivotal in ensuring that every initiative we undertake leaves a lasting impact, both for our clients and for the industry at large."
Speaking about his expanded role, Siddharth Devnani shared, "The digital world is evolving rapidly, and brands today need more than just high-performance campaigns—they need sustainable, scalable impact. My focus will be on building systems that drive innovation, efficiency, and real long-term value, ensuring that everything we do at SoCheers contributes to growth that lasts beyond a single campaign cycle."