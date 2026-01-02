SoCheers elevates Tanvi Bosmia to Vice President of Business

Tanvi Bosmia has been elevated to Vice President of Business at SoCheers. She has been with the agency for nearly a decade.
Announcing her elevation on LinkedIn, Bosmia wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President - Business at SoCheers!”
She added, “A new year, new role & a very full heart. Super grateful for the trust, this journey & the people who led me here. Looking forward to leading, building & creating impact with effectiveness with my biggest cheerleader right by my side.
Here's to resilience & always showing up. 2026, I'm ready for you.”
Bosmia has more than a decade of experience in advertising and digital marketing, with a focus on client servicing, brand strategy and integrated communication planning.
Bosmia joined the agency in 2014 and has held several roles across account management and brand experience. Most recently, she served as Account Director, where she led client strategy, campaign planning and execution, and oversaw account management teams. Earlier, she worked as Associate Account Director, Group Account Manager and Senior Account Manager, handling digital communication and integrated campaigns for clients across sectors including entertainment, FMCG, retail, pharma and BFSI.
Before her tenure at SoCheers, Bosmia worked at WATConsult as a Senior Social Media Executive, managing social media mandates and campaigns for fashion and home brands.