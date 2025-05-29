Social Beat secures SEO and content marketing mandate for Pothys

Textile and retail brand Pothys has appointed digital agency Social Beat to lead its search engine optimisation and content marketing efforts. The mandate will focus on improving the brand’s organic visibility and strengthening its digital presence.
As part of the collaboration, Social Beat will work on developing an SEO framework and content strategy to support Pothys’ broader digital goals. The engagement comes as more traditional retail brands look to build out their online footprint amid shifting consumer behaviour.
Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Partnering with Pothys is an exciting opportunity to bring together tradition and technology. Through our focused SEO and content strategies, we aim to drive long-term growth by making the brand more discoverable and relevant in today's digital-first world.”
Varun Ramesh, Director, Pothys, added: “As consumer journeys become increasingly digital, it’s essential for us to stay ahead with a robust organic strategy. We’re confident that Social Beat’s proven capabilities in SEO and content will help us reach our audience in more impactful ways and reinforce the Pothys brand story online.”