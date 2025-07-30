Social Panga launches AI council to integrate tech across services

Creative and digital agency Social Panga has launched an in-house AI Council aimed at integrating artificial intelligence across its branding, marketing, and digital service offerings.Announced on Wednesday, the initiative is said to be positioned as a move to develop AI-powered solutions with practical business applications.
Described by the agency as a 'think-and-do tank', the council will consist of specialists, strategists, and technologists working together. It will focus on applying AI across multiple areas, including content creation, workflow enhancement, personalisation, performance marketing, automation and brand safety.
The council's formation follows a series of AI-led campaigns for brands such as LG Electronics, Pathkind, Jindal Stainless, Himalaya and Lava.
Leadership is expected to be shared across the team, with Co-Founders Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora mentoring the initiative, while Soumabha Nandi, EVP - Creative Strategy & Growth, is expected to lead its execution.
"The AI Council isn't just a service line. It's a forward-looking collective at the intersection of AI and brand building. We're excited to bring this out and continue expanding it over the coming months," said Nandi.
Himanshu Arora added, "At Social Panga, we've always believed in solving business challenges with next-gen creativity. With AI already influencing day-to-day decisions, brands now need sharper, smarter solutions that are rooted in tech and tailored for growth. Our AI Council is here to guide that journey."
Gaurav Arora emphasised the need for a structured and dedicated framework, stating, "Every new challenge needs a new lens. With the AI Council, we're introducing a structured, dedicated approach to decode AI for brands, not just through tools, but through education, experimentation, and execution."