Social Panga launches a new influencer marketing vertical

Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of The Viral Union (TVU), a dedicated influencer marketing vertical. Led by Sudarshan Kailash, The Viral Union will offer brands solutions in the expanding creator economy, spanning nano, micro, and macro influencers, talent partnerships, and performance-driven campaigns.
With influencer marketing expected to grow at 25% annually, reaching ₹10,500 crore by 2027, the agency’s move reflects its focus on offering data-driven and scalable influencer marketing solutions.
Speaking on the launch of the new vertical, Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga, highlighted the importance of influencer marketing in today’s brand ecosystem saying, “Influencer marketing is no longer an add-on, it’s a core strategy for brands looking to engage audiences authentically. The Viral Union is designed to bridge the gap between content creators and brand narratives, ensuring campaigns that not only drive visibility but also deliver tangible business impact. With TVU, we are doubling down on our commitment to data-backed, creative-first storytelling that truly resonates.”
Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga, further emphasized, “We have always believed in deep vertical expertise and evolving with market dynamics. The Viral Union is a natural extension of this philosophy, bringing together data, creativity, and authenticity to drive meaningful engagement for brands. With TVU, we are strengthening our integrated ecosystem, complementing the production excellence of The Yellow Shutter and the creative ingenuity of Social Panga, to elevate brand storytelling and campaign impact."
Sudarshan Kailash, Head of The Viral Union, shared his vision for the new vertical saying, “Influencer marketing is no longer just about visibility; it’s about delivering real impact. At The Viral Union, we are committed to building campaigns rooted in authenticity, backed by data, and driven by creativity. Our goal is to set new benchmarks in the industry, helping brands connect with audiences in more meaningful and effective ways."
The agency already working with brands, including Domino’s, AMD, Kit Kat, Bumble, Swiggy, Tata Motors, Pepperfry, and 3M, among others. The vertical is set to scale influencer-driven strategies across platforms, industries, and audience segments.
Social Panga, which is a part of LS Digital also has a production house called The Yellow Shutter.