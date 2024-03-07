Social Panga onboards Ruksheen Palia as VP - Business & Strategy

Social Panga has appointed Ruksheen Palia as Vice President, Business and Strategy to strengthen its Mumbai operations.
Ruksheen who holds over 12 years of industry experience joins the team from VMLY&R India, where she served as the Business Lead for various accounts, one of her key accounts being Unilever.
Her new role at Social Panga involves leading the agency’s growth initiatives, developing strategic plans, and fostering innovations for the Mumbai office. Additionally, she will oversee the development of comprehensive business strategies and identify new market opportunities.
Commenting on her appointment, Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga said, “We are delighted to welcome Ruksheen on board as our Vice President of Business and Strategy. Welcoming her reflects our commitment to progress, embracing strategic leadership and innovation as we navigate the path ahead with dedication and excellence. With her wealth of experience and leadership, we are confident that she will bring fresh perspectives and drive our agency to new heights.”
Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga added, “With Ruksheen joining us, we are going to further capitalize on opportunities offered by Mumbai. Her appointment will undoubtedly boost Panga's ongoing success and growth, fueling our long-term vision and commitment to new-age thoughts & ideas. This is a step closer to developing our integrated creative solutions for brands with a focus on business goals.”
Speaking on her appointment Ruksheen Palia, Vice President, Business and Strategy at Social Panga said, “I am excited about my new role at Social Panga. The team here is very creative and committed and is in sync with my long-term career goals. I am committed to leading our team towards even greater success. Together we will seize opportunities, build strong partnerships, and achieve unparalleled success. I look forward to contributing to the agency’s continued growth and making a positive impact in the industry.”