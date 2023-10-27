Social Pill Mumbai wins social media duties for PJC Foundation

Social Pill won the social media mandate for PJC Foundation and it will be handled by the Mumbai office of the agency focusing on generating content for the Foundation's Facebook and Instagram platforms.
The agency's responsibilities include content strategy and execution, nurturing relationships with the target community, and enhancing brand visibility across various social media platforms.
Aditya Premani, Co-founder and Business Head at Social Pill added, "We are excited to collaborate with PJC Foundation and use the digital medium as a platform to build an active community that is looking to be involved, raise awareness of their incredible initiatives and generate direct inquiries from students and corporate partners alike. "