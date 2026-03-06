SocialTAG rebrands to focus on tech, AI and design storytelling

SocialTAG has announced a strategic rebrand as it seeks to reposition itself as a media-focused company working with technology, AI, and design-led brands.
The rebrand aims to mark a shift away from volume-driven influencer campaigns toward structured brand partnerships built around media and storytelling.
Going forward, the company will focus on building brand narratives within digital content ecosystems, with an emphasis on credibility, long-term storytelling and contextual communication rather than short-term campaign activity.
Its earlier collaborations with brands including Adobe, Emergent, CapCut and others have focused on product education, narrative-led content and sustained visibility within professional and cultural communities.
Speaking on the development, Anushree Jain, Founder, SocialTAG, said, “In categories like tech, AI and design, brand building cannot rely on the same playbook used for mass or lifestyle marketing. These brands operate in knowledge-led environments. The work requires understanding the product, the audience and the long-term story a brand is telling. Our rebrand is about committing to that depth and functioning as a media partner not a campaign vendor.”
It also works with a network of technology, AI and design-focused creators, including founders, designers, educators and industry professionals.
The company plans to develop creator-led intellectual property, long-form content formats and owned distribution platforms aimed at building credibility for creators within their respective fields.
With the rebranding, SocialTAG intends to position itself as a media partner for brands in technology, AI and design sectors seeking to build influence through storytelling and specialised content.