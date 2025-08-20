SocialTweebs partners with Aftermath Ventures to target gaming creator economy

SocialTweebs, an Influencer marketing agency, has entered into a partnership with games and esports agency AfterMath Ventures to expand its presence in the gaming creator economy.
The collaboration brings together AfterMath Ventures’ experience in building gaming communities and content with SocialTweebs’ data-led influencer discovery, campaign management and analytics tools, the agency noted. The two agencies said the partnership will focus on offering end-to-end solutions for gaming brands, combining content creation with targeted campaign execution.
The global gaming industry, valued at more than USD 299 billion in 2024, is projected to grow beyond USD 600 billion by 2030, the agency said, citing industry estimates. India remains among the fastest-growing markets, expected to rise from USD 15.36 billion in 2024 to USD 35.59 billion by 2030.
The agencies said the tie-up is designed to address the unique dynamics of the gaming ecosystem, where creators often operate in interactive, participatory environments that foster long-term audience engagement.
Speaking about the partnership, Fauzan Abdul Rahim, Founder, SocialTweebs, said, "Gaming creators are unlike any other content segment; they command deeply invested, highly engaged audiences that brands can no longer afford to overlook. Our goal is to revolutionise the space by combining science with creativity, ensuring brands get maximum value from every campaign. We are excited about this partnership with AfterMath Ventures, which allows us to combine our tech-driven influencer marketing expertise with their gaming-first creative strategies, offering brands an unmatched ability to connect authentically with this thriving community."
Mansoor ‘Nabu’ Ahmed, Founder of AfterMath Ventures, added, "The gaming creator economy is redefining brand engagement, turning audiences into active communities. Partnering with SocialTweebs gives us the technology, insights, and reach to scale these connections meaningfully. We’re grateful for this collaboration and eager to see the impact we can create together."