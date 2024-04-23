Sociapa secures the digital marketing mandate for Tennishub

Sociapa, the marketing agency, has bagged the digital mandate for Tennishub, an online tennis store. This partnership marks a milestone in Sociapa's journey towards enhancing digital footprints across diverse industries.
Tennishub is a one-stop shop for all tennis enthusiasts, offering an array of tennis equipment, including racquets, shoes, apparel, balls, bags, strings, and accessories with a collection of brands such as Yonex, Wilson, Adidas, Asics, Tecnifibre, and more.
Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, expressed his profound excitement on the partnership with Tennishub. He said, "We are truly elated to join hands with Tennishub, a brand that exemplifies excellence in its field." With his visionary perspective and unwavering commitment, Mr. Raj envisions this collaboration as a remarkable opportunity to synergize expertise and elevate brand resonance to greater heights. He also added, "The prospect of embarking on this journey with Tennishub fills me with immense happiness and optimism”.
In response to the announcement, Ronak Sachdeva, Founder, Tennishub expressed equal enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that “We are equally thrilled to partner with Sociapa, recognizing the agency's expertise and innovative strategies in the digital marketing landscape”.
Sociapa’s services encompass a spectrum of Digital Marketing, Creative & Communication Services, Videography and Photography, PR services, Consultation, and Facilitating brands in conducting Focused Group Discussions and Central Location Tests (FGD/CLT).
The agency has delivered campaigns for brands, including Apis Ramadan Campaign, Mint ChocOn's association with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, and successful influencer campaigns featuring figures like Chef Ranveer Brar and comedian Zakir Khan. Noteworthy endeavours include the Ramadan campaign for Apis honey and the Unity Run campaign with Milind Soman as the brand ambassador.
The recent collaborations include projects with Modicare, Pansari Epicure, Luxor, and Alishaan Basmati Rice, showcasing the agency's prowess in integrating social media marketing, content marketing, website design, video advertising, SEO, and influencer campaigns to deliver results.