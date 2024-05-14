Socio Street Advertising wins the integrated marketing mandate for Kajaria Plywood

Socio Street Advertising has secured integrated marketing duties for Kajaria Plywood.
With a mandate encompassing a wide array of marketing services, Socio Street Advertising aims to elevate Kajaria Plywood’s brand presence and market positioning. The agency will spearhead various initiatives, including marketing and branding strategies, creative conceptualization and execution, media planning, content planning for social media marketing, technology services, and public relations.
One of the primary objectives of this partnership is to scale up Kajaria Plywood’s social media presence significantly. Socio Street Advertising will leverage its expertise to craft compelling content and engagement strategies tailored to diverse platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. By harnessing the power of these platforms, the agency aims to foster brand visibility and foster meaningful connections with the target audience.
Commenting on this exciting development, Mouli Neogi, Co-Founder of Socio Street Advertising, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Kajaria Plywood to our esteemed roster of clients. This partnership presents a remarkable opportunity for us to leverage our expertise and creativity to drive impactful results for the brand. With our integrated approach and relentless dedication, we are confident that we will propel Kajaria Plywood to new heights of success.”