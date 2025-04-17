SocioClout appoints Jayanth Kumar as Managing Partner

SocioClout, an integrated media agency focused on influencer marketing and branded DVC production, has announced the appointment of Jayanth Kumar as Managing Partner. The appointment comes as the agency aims to expand its operations and adapt to developments in India’s digital marketing landscape.
Kumar was previously Senior Director, India at DoubleVerify, where he contributed to the company’s activities in the region. He brings experience in digital advertising, analytics, and strategic planning to his new role at SocioClout.
SocioClout, founded by Bitesh Singh, works in the influencer marketing space and has worked on campaigns for both Indian and international brands. The agency also manages a network of content creators and produces branded digital video content.
“I am incredibly excited to embark on this entrepreneurial journey with SocioClout,” said Jayanth Kumar. “The influencer marketing landscape in India is brimming with potential, and SocioClout is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this growth. I’m inspired by Bitesh’s vision and look forward to working with the team to expand our offerings and elevate the agency’s leadership.”
Founder Bitesh Singh shared his enthusiasm, “We are thrilled to welcome JK to SocioClout. His deep industry experience and strategic insights will be key in scaling our operations and strengthening our market position.”
Abhilash Singh, Chief Revenue Officer at SocioClout, added, “JK’s proven track record in business growth and his nuanced understanding of the digital ecosystem align perfectly with our long-term goals. His leadership will be crucial in unlocking new revenue opportunities.”