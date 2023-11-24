Sociomark bags Vedco's digital mandate

Sociomark has secured the overall digital marketing mandate for Vedco.
Sociomark will take care of SEO, social media, performance marketing, and e-commerce marketplace management for Vedco. Apart from this Sociomark will also be responsible for influencer/brand collaboration activities.
Commenting on this, Heta Desai Baandal, Managing Director of Sociomark said, “We are extremely happy that we secured the Overall mandate for Vedco. Getting an oral health category client fueled our creative enthusiasm propelling us to deliver a pitch that was in line with the brand’s expectations. We are excited to offer our creative skills and strategic expertise to ensure that Vedco's message reaches its desired audience with a strong, lasting impact. We're working on becoming their consultants and partners, as well as guiding them through any growth milestones. I am looking forward to making this collaboration a successful case study for us.``
Aakash Salecha, CEO of Vedco commented, "Sociomark redefines our approach, infusing innovation through sharp strategies, unparalleled creativity, and collaborative empathy. Entrusting Sociomark with our sales and social media, we jointly navigate the market's dynamics, propelled by their insightful expertise and steadfast commitment to excellence. They're the wizards behind our sales and social media, helping us ride the market waves with their savvy expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence."