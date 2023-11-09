Sociowash wins creative digital mandate for Sujata Appliances

Sociowash has been awarded the creative digital mandate for Sujata Appliances. The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by Sociowash’s Delhi headquarters.
As Sujata's agency partner, Sociowash will handle all aspects of Sujata's marketing and advertising including digital, social media, community building, influencer marketing, content creation, and production. Sociowash will bring its expertise to help Sujata strengthen brand awareness and drive sales growth in the competitive appliances category.
Commenting on winning the mandate, Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder of Sociowash said, "We are thrilled to partner with an iconic brand like Sujata Appliances. As one of India's oldest appliance manufacturers, Sujata understands the value of trusted relationships. We look forward to leveraging our integrated approach to help Sujata deepen customer connections and continue leading the industry."
Fagun Mittal, Head of Marketing, Sujata Appliances added, "In today's digital and social-first world, integrating communications across all touchpoints is key to success. Sociowash demonstrated a strong understanding of our brand vision and the consumer appliances space. I am confident their strategic, creative, and execution expertise will help Sujata enhance our leadership position in the long run."