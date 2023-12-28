Sociowash and Youthbeat renew mandate with OnePlus for Student Ambassador Program

Integrated advertising agency Sociowash and sister agency Youthbeat have extended their partnership with consumer electronics brand OnePlus into its fifth year of partnership.
Under the renewal, the teams will continue to collaborate closely to foster meaningful community and drive thoughtful dialogue among OnePlus' dynamic supporter base, through the ‘OnePlus Student Ambassador Program’.
The agencies will craft strategies and curate social content as well as online and offline activities to engage students on campuses while cultivating connections online through creative direction.
"Community is central to OnePlus' success and integral to the vision we share," notes Raghav Bagai, co-founder, Sociowash, "This milestone underscores our dedication to cultivating understanding and building bridges between the brand and its supporters. As we embark on another year together, our focus continues to be on cultivating programs and innovative ideas to propel OnePlus' vision forward.”