Socxo pivots to employer branding with SMART Advocacy model

Socxo, a brand advocacy platform, announced a strategic pivot to enhance its focus on employer branding. The move will help organisations leverage their efforts to amplify their company culture and branding in their respective markets. This pivot comes after internal studies on advocacy market evolution over the last 4-5 years. It reinforces the platform's commitment to helping businesses leverage their most authentic asset—their employees—to build trust, credibility, and visibility in today’s competitive talent marketplace.
The platform now offers enhanced tools to transform employees into brand ambassadors by enabling content sharing, engagement tracking, and actionable analytics. The proof of the S.M.A.R.T positioning is carved out from the product capabilities. S.M.A.R.T stands for Simple, Measurable, Achievable, Rewarding, Tactical. This model is designed around not just the technology but also the strategic and consultative approach.
Socxo has also announced a limited-time special offer, the SMART bundle, to help customers use the platform and discover the capabilities before buying it.
“Employer branding is no longer optional—it’s a critical differentiator in today’s talent-driven economy,” said Sudarsan Rao, Co-founder and CEO of Socxo. “As the employee advocacy industry evolves, the market challenges and dynamics change rapidly. Our enhanced platform has evolved from plain vanilla content sharing to advanced features and soon to be announced AI functionalities for ease of use. This shift builds on Socxo’s proven success in brand advocacy, where it has helped organizations across industries boost organic reach and credibility”
Ajit Narayan, CMO of Socxo says, “Adaption is the key to survival in today's world. Bringing in changes, with new tools and structured techniques will showcase positive compounding effect on Brand Advocacy programs. Moving to a well-crafted SMART employee advocacy programs, ensures and fosters authenticity among the target audiences shaping the brand’s perception.”
The company began its operations in 2018 and now has multiple products under the brands Socxo and Socxly.