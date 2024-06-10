Sofia Vergara appointed as Schwarzkopf's global brand ambassador

Schwarzkopf has appointed actor Sofia Vergara as the brand's new ambassador. The Griselda and Modern Family star will front the Henkel-owned hair care brand’s new campaign, ‘What Story Will You Tell?’
In Schwarzkopf's latest campaign, Colombian actor Sofia Vergara and Celebrity Hairstylist Chris Appleton take the spotlight. The campaign aims to inspire consumers to embrace their true selves and own the story they want to share with the world.
“Hair is a powerful form of self-expression. For me, becoming Schwarzkopf’s global brand ambassador is about collaborating with a brand that shares my vision of embracing and celebrating the power of self-expression and confidence. We both believe in the power of hair and want to empower and inspire other women to express themselves through their hair," said Sofia Vergara.
As an icon of beauty and confidence, Sofia embodies the spirit of trend, celebrating diversity and empowering individuals to embrace their innate style and fearlessly experiment with different shades of blonde that work for any kind of skin tone.
With his expertise in colour, Appleton is an ideal collaborator to introduce Schwarzkopf’s latest blonde innovations. He will work alongside Schwarzkopf to showcase his reliance on and use of Schwarzkopf products for his clients, thereby further empowering them to express their unique hair stories.
“Color has always been a really important part of the journey of hair. I'm loyal to great products that enable me to be creative but at the same time respect the condition of the hair and give the best results to the client. That’s why I trust Schwarzkopf, especially for blonde,” says Chris Appleton when asked about his partnership.
The brand will promote and celebrate this partnership through collaborations on social media, red-carpet appearances, and more. Vergara and Appleton are the ideal partners to bring Schwarzkopf’s mission to life, creating a strong, purposeful, global, and culturally relevant campaign message.