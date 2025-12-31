SoftBank completes $40 bn OpenAI investment, takes 11% stake

SoftBank Group Corp. has announced the completion of an additional investment of $22.5 billion in OpenAI, bringing its total commitment under a March 2025 agreement to $40 billion.
The investment was made at the second closing of the deal and completes SoftBank’s pledged funding. With this, the conglomerate’s aggregate ownership stake in the ChatGPT parent company stands at about 11%. Third-party co-investors also participated in the round.
The tech conglomerate completed the first closing in April 2025, when it invested $7.5 billion through SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The latest $22.5 billion investment was also made through the same fund. Along with $11.0 billion from other co-investors, the total funding for the round reached $41.0 billion, reflecting what the company described as oversubscribed participation.
Masayoshi Son, Chairman and Chief Executive of SoftBank Group, said, “We are deeply aligned with OpenAI’s vision of ensuring AGI benefits all of humanity.”
Sam Altman, Chief Executive Officer, OpenAI, added, “SoftBank saw the potential of AI early and committed with a deep belief in its impact on humanity. Their global leadership and scale help us move faster and bring advanced intelligence to the world.”