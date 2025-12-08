Milton names Somasree Bose Awasthi as Business Unit Head

Somasree Bose Awasthi has joined Hamilton Housewares, the parent company of Milton, as Business Unit Head. The move comes months after she stepped down as Chief Marketing Officer at Marico in June, concluding a tenure of nearly three years at the consumer goods company.
Awasthi previously spent close to two decades at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), leaving the organisation in November 2022. At GCPL, she led key categories including homecare, personal care and aircare, and was involved in several major brand initiatives. Her portfolio included the conceptualisation and launch of Godrej Aer and significant contributions to the growth of HIT, the company’s household insecticide brand.
She also oversaw a strategic turnaround of GCPL’s soaps business, reviving legacy brands such as Cinthol and Godrej No.1. Before her time at GCPL, Awasthi worked with Godrej Sara Lee for more than three years.
Her appointment marks a senior leadership addition at Hamilton Housewares, which operates Milton and other homeware brands within its portfolio.