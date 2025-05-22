Industry Updates

Somesh Surana elevated to Joint President – Digital Business & Marketing at HDFC ERGO

With thirteen years at HDFC ERGO, Surana has played a role in building and advancing the company’s digital and marketing initiatives. Prior to his elevation, he served as Head of the Digital Business Group and Marketing.

HDFC ERGO appoints Somesh Surana as Joint President of Digital Business and Marketing

HDFC ERGO General Insurance has promoted Somesh Surana to the role of Joint President – Digital Business Group & Marketing. Surana announced his appointment via a LinkedIn post, expressing enthusiasm for his expanded responsibilities within the organisation.

A business management graduate with a background in digital transformation, marketing strategy, and customer retention, Surana brings a experience in scaling digital operations and leading cross-functional teams.

His promotion is part of HDFC ERGO’s continued focus on enhancing its digital infrastructure and customer engagement in an increasingly competitive insurance landscape.

