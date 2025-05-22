Somesh Surana elevated to Joint President – Digital Business & Marketing at HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance has promoted Somesh Surana to the role of Joint President – Digital Business Group & Marketing. Surana announced his appointment via a LinkedIn post, expressing enthusiasm for his expanded responsibilities within the organisation.
With thirteen years at HDFC ERGO, Surana has played a role in building and advancing the company’s digital and marketing initiatives. Prior to his elevation, he served as Head of the Digital Business Group and Marketing.
A business management graduate with a background in digital transformation, marketing strategy, and customer retention, Surana brings a experience in scaling digital operations and leading cross-functional teams.
His promotion is part of HDFC ERGO’s continued focus on enhancing its digital infrastructure and customer engagement in an increasingly competitive insurance landscape.