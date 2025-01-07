Somit Singh elevated to Bisleri’s Category Lead - Carbonated Soft Drinks

Bisleri International has appointed Somit Singh as the Category Lead for Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD). Singh shared the development through LinkedIn.
With over 13 years of experience spanning FMCG and entertainment industries, Singh brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. Known for his proficiency in brand building, mix creation, and marketing campaigns, he has demonstrated leadership in P&L management and team building.
Singh joined Bisleri in November 2022, where he has held several roles. In addition to his latest role, Singh also serves as the Head of Trade Marketing for India and Business Lead for the UAE.
Prior to Bisleri, he spent nearly seven years at Unilever, where he worked across multiple brands and categories. Singh’s career began in the media industry, with roles at NDTV and CNN-IBN.