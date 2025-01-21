Somnath Saha elevated to MD at EssenceMediacom South Africa

GroupM has announced that interim agency lead at EssenceMediacom, Somnath Saha has been promoted to the role of Managing Director effective January 2025. With a background in Mechanical Engineering, a career change while studying for his MBA landed Saha in the field of media.
This is something that proved to be his forte, as the most-awarded executive at GroupM, two-time Cannes Award winner Saha is looking forward to sharing his data-driven expertise and growing talent within the marketplace.
Somnath Saha, MD, EssenceMediacom South Africa said, “I am both honoured and excited to be leading EssenceMediacom as we address the convergence of media and data into one currency to reach client growth objectives. I am looking forward to working with my team and colleagues to create both a working environment that is inspiring and innovative, and makes our clients and our people truly proud to be part of EssenceMediacom – and off course, I am going to make sure we win some awards along the way”
Claudelle Naidoo, GroupM SSA CEO said, “As part of our continued commitment to putting clients at the heart of everything we do, this appointment will play a pivotal role in helping us accelerate our transformation into a truly client-centric organization. Somnath is extremely talented and brings a wealth of experience in solving complex client challenges and converting them into growth opportunities. This marks an important milestone in our journey to deliver even greater value and growth to our clients, ensuring that their needs and aspirations remain at the forefront of our business."