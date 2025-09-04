Sonakshi Sinha calls out brands for using her pictures without consent

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has raised concerns over the unauthorised use of her photographs by several brands on e-commerce platforms. Taking to social media, Sinha alleged that images from her personal accounts were being used for product listings without permission or the purchase of usage rights. She noted that while artists often tag and credit brands when wearing their products, the same practice was not being followed in return.
Sinha took to Instagram and said, “That's stretching it a bit too far. Let's keep things ethical, shall we?” She criticised the brands for using her pictures without authorisation or even a courtesy request.
Sinha urged the brands to take down her images from their platforms, stating that she would otherwise consider invoicing them for unauthorised use.
Actor Tabu later reshared Sinha’s post on social media, expressing support for her stance. Similar concerns over unauthorised usage of celebrity likeness have previously been raised by actors including Anushka Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan.