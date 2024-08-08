Sonal Kabi joins Amazon Prime Video as Director and Head - Marketing

Sonal Kabi has rejoined Amazon Prime Video India as the Director and Head - Marketing, marking her second tenure with the company. Kabi's return follows a one-year role as Director - Marketing at Netflix, where she led campaigns for projects like The Railway Men, Chamkila, Heeramandi, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.
In her previous time at Amazon, Kabi made significant contributions, including leading marketing for Amazon IN Originals and heading Title Marketing at Amazon Prime Video. She was also instrumental in shaping the marketing strategy for Amazon miniTV from January 2022 to April 2023.
Expressing her excitement about rejoining Amazon, Kabi shared on LinkedIn, “The last 5 weeks at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios have been remarkable, especially witnessing the love for Mirzapur. Excited for the future, where we aim to create countless inspiring and captivating stories for India and the global audience. In my new role as the Chief Marketing Officer at Amazon Prime Video India, my vision is to blend the goodness of both organisations and foster innovative thinking - it's always Day 1.”
Before her roles at Amazon and Netflix, Kabi built a career across companies like Shuttl, McDonald's, Star TV Network, Leo Burnett, and Lowe and Partners Worldwide.