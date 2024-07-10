Advertisment
Sony LIV unveils its advertising partners for the UEFA Euro 2024

As part of its list of sponsors, Sony LIV brings aboard 30 advertisers including one Co-Presenting sponsor, one Co-Powered by sponsor and eight Partner sponsors.

Sony LIV has announced its lineup of partners for UEFA Euro 2024, bringing aboard 30 advertisers including one Co-Presenting sponsor, one Co-Powered by sponsor, and eight Partner sponsors. 

The streaming platform has onboarded partners such as Johnnie Walker, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Acko, Black & White, Coinswitch, AMFI, Myntra, Disney Cruises, Rado Swatch, Amul, BMW, Redbull, Motorola, Jameson, LIC, Apple, Haier, GSK, Volvo, Apollo Tyres, Amazon, Ultratech, Seiko & Jim Beam amongst others. 

As the tournament progresses towards the finals, Europe’s largest football competition has teams like England, France, Spain, and the Netherlands going head-to-head for the crown. 

Moving further, with the Finals of the Euro scheduled to take place on Monday, July 15 at 12:30 am IST, the platform will also broadcast three other premium properties simultaneously in the coming weeks.

Ranjana Mangala, Head- Sr. Vice President, Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business commented, "We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the UEFA Euro 2024 on Sony LIV. The passion & engagement of Indian football fans has been truly exceptional. We are grateful for the incredible partnerships we have been able to leverage with sponsors, who made this a truly unforgettable experience for viewers. Looking ahead, we now prepare for a thrilling sports calendar."

