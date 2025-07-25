Sony LIV acquires Hindi and English media rights for Esports World Cup 2025

NODWIN Gaming has announced that Sony LIV has acquired the Hindi and English language media rights for select matches of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025. The agreement is part of the gaming platform's partnership with the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) to manage media rights and regional distribution across South Asia.
We’re proud to announce our partnership with Sony LIV for the exclusive Hindi broadcast of the Esports World Cup 2025! 🎙📺— NODWIN Gaming (@NodwinGaming) July 25, 2025
Catch all the action, in Hindi, only on Sony LIV!#EWC2025#Esports#SonyLIV#NODWINGAMING#India#HindiBroadcast#Chess#Tekken8#PMWC#S8ULpic.twitter.com/L1WlRUZ8lP
As part of the arrangement, Sony LIV began coverage with a Hindi broadcast of the Chess event on July 24. From July 25, the platform will livestream select EWC matches in Hindi, including those featuring the Indian BGMI team AxTMG. Tekken 8 matches are scheduled to begin streaming on August 13. The Hindi broadcasts will be available exclusively on the Sony LIV app and website.
Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said, “Our goal is to bring the Esports World Cup to as many passionate fans across South Asia as possible, and this partnership with Sony LIV is a major step in that direction. It combines Sony LIV’s incredible reach with NODWIN’s focus on building localised, fan-first esports experiences. With both Hindi and premium English content, we are creating a viewing experience that feels personal, immersive, and truly regional.”