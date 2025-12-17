Sony Pictures Networks India extends broadcast partnership with Australian Open

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has extended its exclusive broadcast partnership with Tennis Australia for the Australian Open, continuing a deal that began in 2015.
Under the renewed agreement, SPNI will retain exclusive television rights and full digital rights for the tournament for the next three seasons across India and the Indian subcontinent. The coverage will include markets such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
The deal allows the broadcaster to continue airing matches from the tournament on its sports channels and streaming platform, Sony LIV. The tournament, held annually in Melbourne, marks the start of the global tennis calendar and has featured champions including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Speaking about the extended partnership, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution and International Business and Head of Sports Business at Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “The Australian Open has become a marquee event for tennis fans across India and the subcontinent, and we are delighted to extend our decade long partnership with Tennis Australia. This renewal reaffirms Sony Sports Network’s commitment to bringing the most prestigious global sporting events to our audiences, backed by our deep understanding of viewer preferences across platforms. With comprehensive coverage on both television and digital, a live studio show featuring expert panelists, multi-language broadcasts with expert commentary and engaging highlight content, we aim to deliver an immersive experience for the first Grand Slam of the year that brings the energy and excitement of Melbourne Park closer to fans than ever before.”
Craig Tiley, Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Australia, added, “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India, a broadcaster that has played a major role in bringing the excitement of the Australian Open to millions of passionate fans across the region. India and the subcontinent have an incredibly deep connection to tennis, and this agreement ensures they’ll continue to enjoy the very best of Melbourne Park across every screen. Together with SPNI, we’re committed to delivering world-class coverage, unforgettable stories and a viewing experience that captures everything that makes the AO one of the great global sporting events.”