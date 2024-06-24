Sony Pictures Networks India appoints Gaurav Banerjee as MD and CEO

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced the appointment of Gaurav Banerjee as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective on or before August 26, 2024, pending regulatory approvals. Gaurav Banerjee will succeed N.P. Singh, who led SPNI over his 25-year tenure.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Banerjee, a seasoned professional in the entertainment industry, stated, "I am deeply honoured to take on the role of MD & CEO at SPNI. Under N.P. Singh's remarkable leadership, SPNI has achieved tremendous success and innovation in the entertainment industry. I am excited to lead talented teams as we explore new frontiers in original programming, enhance our viewers' experiences, drive our distribution footprint across India, and significantly boost our revenues. Together, we will set new benchmarks in entertainment and deliver exceptional value to our audiences and stakeholders."
N.P. Singh, who with this appointment will move into the role of Non-Executive Chairman to support this transition through the end of the fiscal year, reflecting on the transition, remarked, "I am immensely proud of the success and innovation SPNI has achieved. I am confident that Gaurav will elevate SPNI's impressive portfolio to new heights. His visionary approach will undoubtedly continue our legacy of excellence and creativity. I look forward to supporting him and our talented team as we further our impact in content creation, audience engagement, and digital media initiatives. And most importantly, I would like to thank the entire SPNI team for being the fulcrum of our growth and success."
With a career spanning over two decades, Gaurav Banerjee brings experience in content creation and strategic leadership. He previously held the positions of Head of Content for Hindi Entertainment & Disney+ Hotstar and Business Head for Star Bharat, Hindi & English Movies, Kids & Infotainment, and Regional (East).
Banerjee’s media journey started as an assistant producer and anchor at Aaj Tak. From there he moved to Star News, where he started producing and anchoring Prime Time News shows.Banerjee holds a master's degree in filmmaking and T.V. production from Jamia Millia Islamia University and an undergraduate in history from St. Stephens, Delhi.
Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and President & COO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, commented on the appointment, saying, "N.P. Singh's leadership has been instrumental in shaping SPNI into the powerhouse it is today. I am confident that Gaurav Banerjee, with his proven track record and visionary approach, will continue to drive SPNI's success. Gaurav's expertise in content creation and strategic leadership will undoubtedly lead SPNI into an exciting new chapter of growth and achievement. We are thrilled to have him at the helm and look forward to the continued success of SPNI under his leadership."