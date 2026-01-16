Sony Pictures Networks India announces new leadership structure

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced a broad leadership transition, reorganising senior roles as part of a revised operating model that shifts the company toward a combined linear and digital approach.
The changes consolidate responsibility across content, revenue and support functions, as SPNI seeks tighter coordination between its television channels and streaming platform Sony LIV.
Under the new structure, SPNI has reorganised its content leadership into clusters with end-to-end responsibility across programming, marketing and promotions for both linear and digital platforms. Nachiket Pantvaidya will oversee Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Marathi and movie production, while Ajay Bhalwankar will lead Sony SAB, the movies cluster, free-to-air and infotainment channels. Rajaraman Sundaram will head the company’s expansion in southern markets, and Ambesh Tiwari will lead Sony AATH along with the kids portfolio.
The company is expected to appoint a new head for its digital business at a later date. Until then, Banerjee will directly oversee the digital vertical.
As part of the transition, SPNI has consolidated its revenue functions across advertising, distribution, sports and international business. Rajesh Kaul has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer.
Akshay Agrawal has been elevated to Head Linear Ad Sales, while Makarand Palekar has been named Head of Linear Distribution. Ranjana Mangla, who currently leads digital ad sales, will also handle the company’s YouTube growth strategy, and Manish Aggarwal will oversee Sony LIV’s business-to-business and syndication operations. All four executives will report to Kaul.
Commenting on the transition, Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “As we look ahead to our next phase of growth, we have reviewed our operating model and organisational structure to ensure they best support our goals. We are redefining our content strategy from a largely linear-first to a linear and digital approach that delivers a seamless consumer experience across platforms. By empowering our teams with greater ownership and driving deeper collaboration, we will improve focus, agility, and execution across the organisation, while strengthening our customer-centric approach across brand and content.”
In support functions, Gaurav Laghate will lead corporate brand, public relations and communications, while administration and facilities will move under human resources, led by Chief Human Resources Officer Manu Wadhwa.